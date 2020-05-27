Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Goorie Interagency the Aboriginal Healing Centre office at Gurelgham.
Clarence Valley Goorie Interagency the Aboriginal Healing Centre office at Gurelgham.
News

Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

27th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre (CVAHC) has been providing a service to the Clarence Valley Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal community since 2013. Based at Gurehlgam Community Centre in Victoria Street Grafton, CVAHC has been involved in hosting and attending a number of significant community events, supporting local youth programs and schools, providing a venue for community workshops and meetings, facilitating the monthly Clarence Valley Goorie Interagency meetings, Goorie workers support, running a weekly social group, consultation with community and working in partnership with other services.

Unfortunately due to current circumstances with COVID-19 we have been very limited in being able to provide a service so far this year, but are looking forward to being able to do so again now that restrictions are being lifted. Looking back on the past 12 months, some of the highlights of programs and activities we have facilitated or been involved in include;

  • Establishment of the CVAHC- Berinbah Dance Group
  • Facilitating Cultural workshop at Youth Leadership Day In partnership with New School of Arts and Clarence Valley Council
  • Facilitating Cultural workshops, Clarence Valley Closing the Gap Day, Wherrett Park Maclean,
  • Aboriginal Mental Health First Aid course and Train the Trainer with PHN
  • River of Learning, Maclean High School
  • Reconciliation Week 2019 and the first edition of the Deadly Examiner
  • NAIDOC Week
  • Rebound 2460, facilitating workshops, providing support to youth and coaching the Gurehlgam Team.
  • The Healing The Clarence Project – From Yamba to Malabugilmah (ongoing)
  • One Vision Mob Film Project
  • Yarning By The River Day, Maclean High School
  • Mens Health Forum
  • Australian Native Bee Conference
  • Jacaranda Festival, River Dreaming- Day of Culture

CVAHC provides a range of Cultural programs for schools and local organisations that aim to educate, provide insight and an understanding, into the oldest continuing culture on earth. We can tailor any of our programs to meet your needs, please contact us at the CVAHC if you would like further information or to make a booking.

(02) 6642 8103 deanl@gurehlgam.com.au

reconciliation week the deadly examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronial inquest held into disappearance of Brooms Head man

        premium_icon Coronial inquest held into disappearance of Brooms Head man

        Crime A Coronial inquest has been held in Grafton examining the disappearance of a Brooms Head man who was last seen fishing at Sandon in 2018

        • 27th May 2020 11:00 AM
        FLASHBACK: Magpies legend reflects on glory days of ‘84

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Magpies legend reflects on glory days of ‘84

        Rugby League SUNDAY, September 16, 1984 is one that shines like a ray of sunlight in the memory...

        Passion rewarded for Julie’s work

        premium_icon Passion rewarded for Julie’s work

        News Local Gumbaynggirr woman has helped lift the status of Aboriginal and Torres Strait...

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern