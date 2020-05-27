Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

The Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre (CVAHC) has been providing a service to the Clarence Valley Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal community since 2013. Based at Gurehlgam Community Centre in Victoria Street Grafton, CVAHC has been involved in hosting and attending a number of significant community events, supporting local youth programs and schools, providing a venue for community workshops and meetings, facilitating the monthly Clarence Valley Goorie Interagency meetings, Goorie workers support, running a weekly social group, consultation with community and working in partnership with other services.

Unfortunately due to current circumstances with COVID-19 we have been very limited in being able to provide a service so far this year, but are looking forward to being able to do so again now that restrictions are being lifted. Looking back on the past 12 months, some of the highlights of programs and activities we have facilitated or been involved in include;

Establishment of the CVAHC- Berinbah Dance Group

Facilitating Cultural workshop at Youth Leadership Day In partnership with New School of Arts and Clarence Valley Council

Facilitating Cultural workshops, Clarence Valley Closing the Gap Day, Wherrett Park Maclean,

Aboriginal Mental Health First Aid course and Train the Trainer with PHN

River of Learning, Maclean High School

Reconciliation Week 2019 and the first edition of the Deadly Examiner

NAIDOC Week

Rebound 2460, facilitating workshops, providing support to youth and coaching the Gurehlgam Team.

The Healing The Clarence Project – From Yamba to Malabugilmah (ongoing)

One Vision Mob Film Project

Yarning By The River Day, Maclean High School

Mens Health Forum

Australian Native Bee Conference

Jacaranda Festival, River Dreaming- Day of Culture

CVAHC provides a range of Cultural programs for schools and local organisations that aim to educate, provide insight and an understanding, into the oldest continuing culture on earth. We can tailor any of our programs to meet your needs, please contact us at the CVAHC if you would like further information or to make a booking.

(02) 6642 8103 deanl@gurehlgam.com.au