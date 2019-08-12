Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sunset through the smoke haze of a 321ha bush fire burning near Whiteman Creek.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sunset through the smoke haze of a 321ha bush fire burning near Whiteman Creek. Natalie Stone
Health

Health alert issued over air pollution concerns

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Aug 2019 6:00 PM

PEOPLE with heart and respiratory conditions are being urged by the North Coast Public Health Unit to be careful as recent bush fires are causing high pollution.

Communities around Grafton may be particularly affected in the coming days, and Public Health North Coast assistant director Greg Bell said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to air pollution and excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice," Mr Bell said.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.

"Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan.

"To minimise any effects of smoke or air pollution, people should also consider avoiding vigorous exercise, seeking out air-conditioned premises and even consider moving away from the direct path of smoke whilst fires are still active."

In case of emergency dial triple-0.

Information about bushfire smoke and health: http://www.health.nsw.gov. au/environment/factsheets/Pages/bushfire-smoke.aspx

More Stories

air pollution health warning north coast public health unit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    WATCH: Ghosts veteran McLennan farewells Grafton in style

    premium_icon WATCH: Ghosts veteran McLennan farewells Grafton in style

    Rugby League The veteran forward played his final game at Frank McGuren Field and had an emotional farewell on home turf ahead of a huge grand final.

    FIRE AND ICE: Landscape of contrasts over weekend

    premium_icon FIRE AND ICE: Landscape of contrasts over weekend

    Environment Snow-stopping displays above as Clarence burns from below

    10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    premium_icon 10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    News We run the rule over some big ideas for the Clarence

    Community generosity burning bright

    Community generosity burning bright

    News 'We have helped one family already just now'