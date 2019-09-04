Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SA Health has issued a recall alert over listeria in sliced pastrami.
SA Health has issued a recall alert over listeria in sliced pastrami.
Health

Health alert: Listeria in pastrami sparks recall

by Brad Crouch
4th Sep 2019 4:21 PM

Listeria has been detected in pastrami prompting a safety alert and a recall.

SA Health advises the public - particularly pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems - not to consume sliced pastrami purchased from a variety of Foodlands, IGAs, butchers, continental delis, bakeries, cafes and sandwich bars.

The affected pastrami is sold loose from the affected businesses and therefore has no distinct

packaging.

SA Health's Acting Director of Food and Controlled Drugs Branch, Joanne Cammans, said as yet there have been no cases of infection reported to SA Health linked to the product.

"We received confirmation today that (manufacturers) Conroy's had detected listeria during routine company testing of pastrami and are initiating a recall," Ms Cammans said.

"While we have not received notification of anyone contracting listeria from the product, the infection can be extremely serious if it is contracted by the elderly, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems.

"Many people are exposed to listeria with often only mild illness resulting, but it can be more serious in the at-risk groups, so all South Australians at-risk should avoid eating the product.

"As a precaution, we recommend anyone who has purchased pastrami from a Foodland, IGA, butcher, continental deli, bakery, cafe or sandwich bar to not eat it and either return it to the place of purchase, or discard it."

Ms Cammans urged anyone who has recently eaten pastrami purchased from the businesses involved to see their doctor if they feel ill, especially those in the at-risk groups.

Listeria infection starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and

sometimes diarrhoea.

People can start experiencing symptoms within a few days, but symptoms can take up to six weeks to appear after eating contaminated product.

More Stories

food recall listera pastrami south australia

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    News 'Refrain from any activity that has the potential to cause a fire'

    ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    premium_icon ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    News Senior firey cautions community as conditions ideal to spark blazes

    'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    premium_icon 'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    Environment Water redirection one of many possibilities