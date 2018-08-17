HEALTH ALERT: NSW Health issues warning over excessive smoke

More than 15 crews were called to battle a large bushfire between Casino and Whiporie.

WITH excessive smoke levels and air pollution reported across the Northern Rivers, the North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people with respiratory conditions to take caution bushfires.

Acting Director of Public Health North Coast, Greg Bell, said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice," Mr Bell said.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.

"Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan.

"To minimise any effects of smoke or air pollution, people should also consider avoiding vigorous exercise and seeking out air-conditioned premises.

"It's also a good idea for people with known health conditions to check the NSW Rural Fire Service website for regular updates on planned burns."

Hazard reduction is an important part of preparing for a bush fire season and is focused on protecting people, property and the rural environment.

In case of emergency always remember to dial triple zero. For more information about bushfire smoke and health, visit the NSW Health website.