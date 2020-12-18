Menu
Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for people who need to act or monitor for symptoms.
Health alert: Where confirmed covid case went

18th Dec 2020 1:08 PM

After confirmation that a positive covid case from the Sydney cluster visited Queensland on Wednesday, Queensland Health has issued the following public health alert details.

The following people will be contacted by contact tracers, asked to come forward for testing immediately and quarantine for 14 days from Wednesday 16 December 2020:

- Passengers from rows 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 on Virgin flight VA925 on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

- Close contacts from the restaurant at The Glen Hotel - 24 Gaskell St, Eight Mile Plains - on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

The following people must monitor their health, come forward for testing if they develop any symptoms, and isolate until they receive their results:

- All other passengers from Virgin flight VA925 on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

- Anyone who attended the Glen Hotel on 16 December after 11.30am on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

Residents from Sydney’s Northern Beaches line up for Covid testing at Mona Vale Hospital this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Residents from Sydney’s Northern Beaches line up for Covid testing at Mona Vale Hospital this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

