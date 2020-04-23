Menu
Technical officer Mayda Alexandrides in her protective mask and screen before moving vials of coronavirus test samples into a machine to be analysed at SA Pathology laboratory on Frome road Adelaide Wednesday April 22,2020. Picture Mark Brake
News

Health authorities: Not the time to celebrate yet

Javier Encalada
22nd Apr 2020 5:46 PM

THERE have been no new recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Northern NSW Local Health District for six days, but Chief Executive Wayne Jones reminded the community that it is not yet time to relax or celebrate.

The Local Health District is encouraging everyone in the community to continue practising social distancing, staying at home, and keeping high standards of hygiene.

Mr Jones said the lack of any new cases should be considered a positive sign that the majority of people are doing the right thing, but there is still a chance we could see more spread of the disease if we are not careful and united in our behaviour.

"Although many of us may feel cautiously optimistic, our organisation is remaining vigilant, and I urge community members to do so as well," Mr Jones said.

"As an additional safety measure, we are now screening all staff on arrival to work at public hospitals and health services. This has already been implemented for hospital visitors for almost two weeks.

"We are pleased to see the number of new cases of COVID-19 stabilise across NSW and are encouraged by the community's willingness to come forward for testing.

Anyone who is feeling unwell with a fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 should call their GP for assessment or attend their nearest COVID clinic to be assessed for testing.

"We're also encouraging anyone who works with vulnerable populations, such as in aged care or disability settings, or in close contact with others to present for testing if they have any symptoms, however mild. The absence of a temperature is no guarantee of being COVID-19 negative."

NNSWLHD confirmed that at least 32 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered, out of the total 56 cases in the District.

That figure is correct as at 8pm Tuesday, April 21.

To find out how long it takes people infected with COVID-19 to recover, NSW Health staff have begun contacting all cases at three weeks after their illness to ask them about their COVID-19 symptoms.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 pandemic northern nsw local health district
