Health district and union differ over Maclean hospital changes

THE Northern NSW Local Health District has dispelled talk of the closure of the second level acute ward of Maclean District Hospital.

Instead, they say the beds will be redistributed into the current level one subacute ward, with 33 beds available for both subacute and acute patients.

However, the Health Services Union has slammed the announcement, saying staff were only given only half an hour's notice of a meeting on Monday when they were informed of a "major change to the hospital's operations".

Health Service Union NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said workers were shocked by Tuesday's announcement and that the NNSWLHD executive and board should front up to the Maclean staff to explain their actions.

"This decision was sprung on staff and the Maclean community," he said.

"There are many questions arising from this decision. For example, if the acute ward is to be reactivated during 'peak periods', how will it be staffed? Will it be reliant on casual workers?"

Mr Hayes claimed the changes would impact the availability of services for the Lower Clarence community.

"With fewer beds available at Maclean Hospital, management will be looking to send as many patients as possible to Grafton and Lismore for treatment."

NNSWLHD executive officer Wayne Jones said there were no plans to close wards at Maclean District Hospital.

"All patients will be cared for in the 33-bed sub acute rehabilitation ward, with the second ward to be utilised as 'surge' capacity for peak periods," he said.

"This will improve the use of hospital resources."

Mr Jones said there would be no loss of jobs as a result of the restrucuture.

"Two substantive positions are affected, but we are giving the two staff members in those positions opportunities to be redeployed in the hospital," he said.

"Hospital management is already discussing these changes and the new opportunities with the two staff members."

With both acute and non-acute patients on the same ward, Mr Jones said there would be a mix of acuity levels in the ward, with patients receiving the level of care they require.

"Decisions to admit or transfer patients are based on what's best for their care and treatment at the time," he said.

"Surge beds are opened where there is demand and additional staff are available to staff those beds."

The health district said the move coincided with an increase in nursing hours per patient day ratios from five to six, and a net increase of 4.8 full time equivalent new nursing positions.

"We will continue consultation with unions and staff in the coming days and weeks," Mr Jones said.

A union meeting was believed to be held at the hospital yesterday, with more planned for later in the week.

"The HSU will be meeting with NNSWLHD executives to demand answers for local health workers and for Maclean community," Mr Hayes said.