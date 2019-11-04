Health district reponds to hospital understaffing claims

FOLLOWING calls by the union representing Clarence Vally Nurses, the Northern NSW Local health District has responded to claims of understaffing and safety issues at Maclean and Grafton Hospitals.

Nurses took to the streets of Grafton and walked as one of the first participants in the Jacaranda Float Procession to bring awareness to their plight.

"The Clarence Health Service Reasonable Workload Committee has a monthly meeting schedule, and staff and union representatives are invited to attend and raise any issues with regard to staffing they wish to discuss with hospital management,” Wayne Jones, Chief Executive, Northern NSW Local Health District said.

"We encourage staff to participate in this forum and to bring forward any concerns regarding their workload.”

This statement comes in direct opposition to the union claims on Friday stating that that workers had tried to proceed through this process, but failed.

"We're aware our members have endeavoured to raise their concerns via the reasonable workload committee process, covering both Grafton Base and Maclean District hospitals, however that committee hasn't met for months, leaving these issues to go unresolved,” NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association General Secretary, Brett Holmes said.

In response to members of the NSWNMA Clarence Valley branch passing a resolution, calling for additional staffing to be prioritised by the Local Health District and the state government, Mr Jones said that recruiment for vacancies and short term vacancies was constantly monitored.

"We undertake recruitment for long term vacancies, and closely monitor the incidence of short term, unexpected staff absences. Any unexpected shortages are always replaced where possible,” he said.

"The 2019-20 budget for Northern NSW Local Health District is more than $875 million, an increase of more than $37 million on the 2018-19 budget.

"Between mid-2012 and mid-2019 the Northern NSW Local Health District increased its workforce by an additional 843 full time equivalent staff - an increase of 22.4 per cent including 157 more doctors, 280 more nurses and midwives, and 114 more allied health staff.”

The NSWNMA has said a petition seeking immediate improvements will be circulatd in the local community and over the coming weeks