How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

THE Northern Rivers is as prepared as it possibly could be for any outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19, according to health professionals.

Northern NSW Local Health District CEO, Wayne Jones, told the ABC this morning they had been in a planning process for several months with clinicians, management, and sites.

"So we are very well prepared for our pathways if people present - how to test them, what to do with them and if they are tested positive in the conditions they present then we are very organised in that regard," he said.

Mr Jones reiterated that people should feel confident in the health service as there had been a lot of work done for an extended period and they were now as "prepared as anyone can be should this escalate".

"We are also working with our primary health network partners and looking at how the GP can refer patients to testing through private pathology service instead of all coming through the emergency department and also working with our private hospitals to ensure that they are well supported should the need be.

"We are also working with our tertiary partners, particularly Southern Cross University in supporting them," he said.

He said the focus at this point in time was primarly on people who had visited or transited through China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

"They are the ones we are taking a high profile with and they are the ones considered higher risk and obviously people who have been presenting with any symptoms of a respiratory condition that may have been exposed," he said.

"We have systems in place where we identify them, we test them and we manage them accordingly."

He said the numbers of patients tested had not been huge and they were keeping a close watch on any changes.

NSW Health said "they would not comment on potential cases under investigation".

COVID-19 outbreaks so far: NSW Health

NSW Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on March 3, bringing the total number of positive cases to 15 in the state since the outbreak began.

The first new case, the 10th person diagnosed, a man in his 30s, arrived in Sydney from Iran on Sunday 1 March on a flight from Singapore, and transited through Malaysia.

The man then flew to Australia on Qantas Flight QF82 Row 32 which departed Singapore 8.30pm on 29 March and arrived Sydney 1 March 2020 at 7.35am.

The man presented to his GP on 1 March and was referred for testing. He is isolated in Westmead Hospital.

The latest case, is a woman in her 50s, who has not travelled outside of Australia recently and is believed to have acquired the illness locally.