Health report for man who assaulted three women

Powell St, Grafton near where three separate assaults took place in broad daylight on Monday.

GRAFTON Local Court has ordered a health assessment of a 40-year-old man accused of assaulting three women in Grafton yesterday.

Craig Edgar Max Duroux appeared before magistrate Robyn Denes in handcuffs this morning, facing charges of assault with an act of indecency, two counts of common assault and escaping from lawful custody.

He sat quietly in the dock while his solicitor asked the court for an adjournment while a Justice Health report was prepared for his client. He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.

Police said that about 8am on Monday, a 70-year-old woman was walking her dog along Powell Street, Grafton when she was approached by a 40-year-old man who allegedly indecently assaulted her.

Shortly after, a 40-year-old woman had delivered a parcel to a house on Hoof Street.

While the woman was seated in the driver's seat of her Toyota Hiace van, she saw an unknown man walking towards her. The man entered the vehicle and allegedly assaulted her.

After a witness yelled at the man, the man exited the van and walked across the road to the other side of Hoof Street. The man ran towards a 55-year-old woman and allegedly assaulted her.

Soon after investigating police arrested Duroux near the scene of the offences.

The case has been adjourned until September 4.