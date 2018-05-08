Health service makes statement over theatre closure rumours

THE Northern NSW Local Health District has moved to address rumours in the community about the closure of operating theatres within Maclean Hospital.

"There are no plans to close the operating theatres at Maclean District Hospital,” Chief Executive Wayne Jones said today in a statement to the Daily Examiner.

Concerns had been raised over social media to the Daily Examiner over rumours of the closure of the facility, which recently opened a new rehabilitation unit.

Mr Jones said the most recent Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly report showed there were 35 elective surgeries performed at the hospital from October-December 2017.

"100% of patients received their surgery within the clinically recommended timeframes,” he said.

The hospital's emergency department had an 11 per cent increase in presentations over the same period compared to the previous year.

"Despite this increase... over three quarters of patients had their treatment start on time, a nearly 10 percentage point improvement,” he said.

"Furthermore nearly 84 per cent of emergency department patients were seen, treated and then discharged/admitted or transferred to another hospital within four hours.”

Maclean Hospital has been the centre of attention, with a community campaign to rebuild the Maclean Helipad.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is backing the campaign, recently making a demand of the state government in a speech to parliament to include the repair in the upcoming budget.