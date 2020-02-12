Menu
Union claims there will be staff losses at Maclean Hospital
Health

Health union claim job cuts in Maclean hospital shake-up

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Feb 2020 11:09 AM
THE Health Services Union is claiming that two jobs have been axed from Maclean Hospital as part of a plan to move acute beds.

Health Service Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said that workers were shocked by yesterday’s announcement and the Northern NSW Local Hospital District (NNSWLHD) executive and board should front up to the Maclean to explain their actions.

“Hospital management appear hellbent on cutting costs wherever they can,“ Mr Hayes said.

“Despite the statements from the NNSWLHD in today’s media, we understand that at least two positions at the hospital have been axed.

Mr Hayes said workers at Maclean Hospital were only given half an hour’s notice of the meeting at which they were informed of a major change to the hospital’s operations.

“This decision was sprung on staff and the Maclean community,” he said.

“There are many questions arising from this decision. For example, if the acute ward is to be reactivated during ‘peak periods’, how will it be staffed? Will it be reliant on casual workers?”

Mr Hayes claimed that closing the ward would impact the availability of services for the Lower Clarence community.

“With fewer beds available at Maclean Hospital, management will be looking to send as many patients as possible to Grafton and Lismore for treatment.”

NNSWLHD has been contacted for comment on the union’s claims.

Yesterday, NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said there were no plans to close wards at Maclean District Hospital.

“All patients will be cared for in the 33-bed Sub Acute Rehabilitation Ward, with the second ward to be utilised as “surge” capacity for peak periods,” he said.

“This will improve the use of hospital resources.

“Maclean District Hospital will not be losing any staff. In fact, this would coincide with an increase in Nursing Hours Per Patient Day from 5 to 6, and a net increase of 4.8 full time equivalent (FTE) new nursing positions.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

