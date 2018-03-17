Menu
TESTER: Rob Woolley inside MHERV.
Health van visit can save lives

ebony stansfield
by
17th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A VISIT to MHERV could save your life, telling a mate about MHERV could save theirs.

MHERV or the Men's Health Educational Rural Van is currently parked to the left of the doors at Bunnings Warehouse in South Grafton to conduct free 10-minute health tests among rural men.

With MERV opened today from 10am to 4pm.

Rotarian Denis Green said MERV is here to save lives.

"Plenty of rural men just drop dead in the paddock, because 'nobody saw it coming.'”

"MHERV'S job is to shine a light in the future for these blokes, with a few simple tests. It is a 10 minute exercise which often saves lives,” he said.

The free tests they are conducting:

  • Blood pressure just to check the heart isn't too stressed.
  • Body mass height, weight and girth.
  • Blood sugar level, just a pin-prick in the finger to make sure there's no type 2 diabetes which is manageable even if there is.
  • Cholesterol, just another pin-prick to see if levels are high and need attention.

If the registered nurse indicates there is an issue, men are advised to see their own doctor.

Other tests can also be done besides the ones listed, depending on how the consultation goes with the registered nurse.

"We have been quite busy with 20 people visiting the van,” Mr Green said.

Mr Green said in three months 1000 people have been tested, with a small percentage told to see the doctor in the next 12 months, and a high percentage told to see the doctor with slightly elevated results.

Grafton Daily Examiner
