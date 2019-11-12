Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Most Queenslanders don’t want to pay more for groceries to cut their carbon footprint, a YouGov-Galaxy poll has found.
Most Queenslanders don’t want to pay more for groceries to cut their carbon footprint, a YouGov-Galaxy poll has found.
Smarter Shopping

'Healthy' foods tricking Aussie shoppers

by Finbar O'Mallon
12th Nov 2019 9:07 AM

Australians may be getting tricked by the marketing of supposedly healthy products, consumer advocates warn.

Choice has called on Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to make the health star rating system compulsory for all packaged products.

When star ratings are present, consumers are far less focused on marketing gimmicks when making their shopping decisions, the group says.

A Choice survey has found just 52 per cent of Australians rely on product packaging when the rating system is present, compared to 75 per cent if it is not shown.

Two-thirds of participating shoppers chose fewer healthy cereals based off the product labelling, for example, with only 37 per cent identifying the healthiest cereal.

Shoppers were also quizzed on their knowledge of products commonly perceived to be healthy.

Without the rating system, 74 per cent of shoppers said one of the products they were shown was healthy but when its rating of 1.5 stars out of five was added, only 41 per cent said it was.

"Too many food brands still try to trick us into buying their unhealthy products with misleading images and claims," Choice food policy expert Linda Przhedetsky said.

"A compulsory health star rating system will help disrupt the food industry's tricks."

Choice has long been critical of the rating system, saying it sometimes improperly gives healthier ratings to products with high amounts of sugar or salt.

More Stories

Show More
aussie shoppers editors picks groceries health healthy foods lifestyle shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        News Find out the latest information about the bushfires across the Clarence Valley region for Tuesday, November 12 right here

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        News 20,000 firefighters in NSW and parts of QLD are bracing for worst

        Bushfire app could save your life

        Bushfire app could save your life

        News The Fires Near Me app is a free app to download

        LIST: 600 NSW schools closed due to fire

        LIST: 600 NSW schools closed due to fire

        Community NW Department of Education has confirmed closures