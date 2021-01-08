‘Healthy’ Macca’s meal slammed

One man who loves Big Macs has shared his ‘healthy’ alternative to the calorific burger – but not everyone is convinced by his creation.

A man has shared his recipe for a 'healthy' Big Mac salad after he was craving McDonald's, but people aren't convinced by the deconstructed dish.

While fast food may be delicious it's not necessarily the most nutritious, with the infamous burger a whopping 508 calories alone.

So when one budding chef called Lenny wanted some Macca's, he improvised and made a "healthy" version instead - with no bun and extra greens.

Lenny was craving a Big Mac, but also wanted to be healthy. Picture TikTok/@lennyturner1.

He shared his creation to TikTok where his video has racked up more than two million views.

"When you want a Big Mac, but also want to eat healthy," he captioned the video.

After he was inundated with requests for the recipe, he shared another clip detailing exactly how he made his "deconstructed Big Mac" which includes mince, cheese, spinach and dressing.

"In my previous video some people asked for the BM Salad recipe. I hope this helps," he said.

"Cooking instructions: Season meat with salt, pepper and garlic.

He shared the recipe in another video. Picture TikTok/@lennyturner1

"Brown meat and let it cool down before adding to the lettuce.

"Mix ingredients and ENJOY!"

Despite his meal possibly being healthier than McDonald's burgers, people weren't convinced by his efforts.

Commenting online one person said: "I promise you the bun is not the unhealthy part of a Big Mac."

Not everyone is convinced the salad is healthy. Picture TikTok/@lennyturner1

Someone else wrote: "You're just taking away the bread; it's really not that healthy."

A third said: "Well you've failed both - the Big Mac part and the healthy part."

Another said: "That's a lot of cheese to be called healthy."

And another called it as they saw it: "That's literally a mince salad."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as 'Healthy' Macca's meal slammed