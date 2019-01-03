Healthy options key to EOIs sought for Grafton hospital shop

Going sugar free is a guidelines a prospective lessee of the Grafton Hospital shop will need to meet.

Going sugar free is a guidelines a prospective lessee of the Grafton Hospital shop will need to meet.

SERVING healthy food will be a key guideline for anyone taking on the lease at the Grafton Base Hospital shop.

The Northern NSW Local Health District has advertised for expressions of interest in running the shop, which closed at the end of August.

The advertisement stipulates: "The NSW Ministry of Health requires that food and drinks sold in NSW hospitals comply with the Healthy Food and Drink in NSW Health Facilities for Staff and Visitors Framework.”

The previous owners of the shop, Marie and Craig Howe, said the guidelines had been the last straw in driving them out of the business.

"All our fizzy drinks have to be the diet version,” Mr Howe said in August.

"Aspartame and other sugar substitutes are apparently OK.

"I 100per cent think people should drink less sugar, but I don't think restricting one shop in Grafton is going to help achieve that.

"If people want to drink it, they will go elsewhere.

"Whether it's right or wrong or good for them or not, people will have what they want.

"People can still go somewhere else to buy 10 cans of coke and three pizzas and bring them back to eat.”

A representative for NNSWLHD said the guidelines allowed a prospective owner to stock a wide range of goods.

"We are looking for healthier options in all shops operating in NSW hospitals,” the representative said.

"When people are putting their expressions of interest together, they will have to take the guidelines into consideration.”

The NNSWLHD tender is for a three-year lease for the shop with a one-year option, followed by a further one-year option.

For more information, phone Clarence Health Services general manager Dan Madden on 0428431899 or email him at Daniel.Madden@ health.nsw.gov.au.

The closing date for EOIs is January 28.