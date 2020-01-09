Hear the sounds of Italy in South Grafton tonight

Touring band Santa Taranta will perform at the Pelican Playhouse on Thursday night.

ITALIAN band Santa Taranta present their new album, ‘Sonu – Songs from the Homeland’ at the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton tonight.

The band is touring New South Wales and Queensland this summer presenting a musical journey that celebrates Italian folk music in Australia.

Beautiful songs, stories and voices from folk archives will come alive in this powerful, emotional and life affirming show. Sounds (Suoni) that travel through space and time. Songs that talk about migration, love and loss, hope and life in a new country.

The Sonu project is based on selected field recordings archived at the National Library over the past 40 years.

Composer and ethnomusicologist Salvatore Rossano has researched these stories and songs, arranging them along with his own new compositions, to create a vibrant experience of Italian Folk music with a fresh twist, revealing the richness of the past and the present of the genre in Australia.

Santa Taranta is a Melbourne-based band that perform a mix of original and traditional music from southern Italy.

The group has won over crowds at the National Folk Festival, Illawarra Folk Festival, Brunswick Music Festival, Piers Festival, Fairbridge Festival, as well as many concerts at prominent Melbourne music venues.

Founding member Salvatore Rossano has been playing the music of Southern Italy since adolescence. Francesco Bufarini, also has a long and rich history with traditional Italian music and dance while Emiliano Beltzerisa is fine guitarist and bass player from Argentina with a history in classical, jazz, rock and folklore.

Hayley Egan is a vocalist and linguist with a background in world music and traditional storytelling through song.

Santa Taranta plays Pizzica, Tammurriata, Stornelli, as well as Polkas from the barbershop and the occasional serenade d’amore, with a contemporary, worldly flair. They claim they will infect your blood and keep you dancing like a spider and weeping like la Madonna.

Come along to the Pelican Playhouse at South Grafton on Thursday, January 9 and see. Tickets $15/$10. Children FREE.