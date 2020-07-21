Heard’s ‘lonely’ wedding night with Depp

Amber Heard has revealed in a London court that she "never felt more lonely" than she did on her and Johnny Depp's wedding night.

Heard, 34, opened up on their relationship in her witness statement as part of Depp's libel lawsuit against The Sun* for referring to him as a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. The Sun, supported by Heard, says the term was justified.

The Aquaman star is claiming Depp attacked her 14 times over three years - an accusation he has firmly denied.

The actress told the High Court she was dating Tasya van Ree in 2009 when she met Depp on the set of The Rum Diary, but found him "charismatic and interesting".

They eventually got together in 2011 and Heard explained that she felt like she was "dating a king" due to his fame and wild lifestyle.

Heard and Depp split in 2016. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for PSIFF

But Heard claims the relationship turned violent as she lifted the lid on their 2015 wedding - including a fight over Depp's drug use.

She said: "He had lost weight and he would disappear into the bathroom for long periods during the wedding.

"He was even more possessive than usual and he was just not making sense a lot of the time.

"I tried to smile through it and entertain our guests. But I had never felt more lonely in my life."

Heard also gave an insight into how Depp first wooed her as they spent a weekend together at the Trump SoHo hotel in New York.

Heard said: "I booked a room and met him there. I remember I had to go out to run an errand, and when I came back, my bags were in his room. He said he had them moved and I would stay with him now."

"At the time, I thought it was kind of romantic."

The couple drank red wine together and spoke about the poetry, music and art they had in common - making Heard feel like they were the "only people in the world".

She admitted she was "captivated" by the actor and called him "engaging and intellectual and dark and funny".

But Heard suggested there were warning signs from the start of their relationship when she recalled Depp drinking champagne "and a lot of it" the next morning.

The High Court heard previously how the couple's wedding schedule read: "Seven pm, rehearsal dinner, after dance party and drugs and music."

Depp has firmly denied her accusations. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

On Monday, the court heard from Heard that after they married, Depp told her the only way out "was death".

She also accused Depp of threatening to "carve" her face up if she ever left him or hurt him, and claimed Depp threatened to "kill her many times" during explosive, drug-fuelled arguments.

She said: "He explicitly threatened to kill me many times. He would blame all his actions on a self-created third person, which he often called The Monster.

"He talked about our relationship being 'dead or alive' and told me that death was the only way out of the relationship.

"He described what he wanted to do to me if I left him or hurt him, for example, carving my face up so no one else would want me.

"He also said what he would do to others he didn't like or was threatened by, detailing how he wanted to have someone tortured or how cheap and easy it would be to have someone knocked off."

The actress is expected to spend three days in the witness box as she goes face-to-face with Depp, 57.

Depp gave evidence for five days at the start of the three-week trial.

Shocking details of the couple's tumultuous marriage were played out to the court as he took to the stand - including claims she or a friend defecated in their marital bed after a row on her 30th birthday.

A glimpse into Depp's wild Hollywood lifestyle was also revealed - including him admitting he drunk a pint of wine for breakfast and started taking drugs aged just 11.

Depp is accused of turning his "rage and frustration" on Heard when he "failed to control" his drug and alcohol abuse.

The actor "descended into physically destructive behaviour" - causing him to refer to his "drunken and violent persona as 'the monster'", it was said.

But in a series of explosive revelations, Depp has branded Heard's abuse allegations "complete lies".

He has called his ex-wife "calculating, sociopathic and emotionally dishonest" as he accused her of "building a dossier" of false allegations as an "insurance policy".

Depp also accused Heard of defecating in their marital bed, which he said was the catalyst for their bitter divorce.

The star also claimed Heard severed his finger during a trip to Australia in 2015 by throwing a vodka bottle at him and accused her of repeatedly punching him in the face.

Depp has also launched a separate $US50 million ($A72 million) lawsuit against his ex-wife in the US over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

* The Sun is owned by News Corporation, publisher of news.com.au

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Heard's 'lonely' wedding night with Depp