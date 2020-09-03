HEART BREAKER: Lee lights up as Tigers tear away

Lee Anderson in action as Grafton Tigers take on the Coffs Coast Breakers at Ellem Oval.

GRAFTON maintained a stranglehold on top spot with a hard fought 47 point, 16.10 (106) to 9.5 (59) win against the Coffs Harbour Breakers at Ellem Oval on Saturday.

Experienced Tigers forward Lee Anderson piled on the points with six goals from up front.

An exciting five goals to four opening quarter saw the Breakers take a six-point lead into quarter time, which was extended to 10 points at halftime.

Grafton then kicked into gear with a six goal to one third quarter, to take a 22 point lead into the last quarter, and were never headed from this point on, running away with four goals to nil in the final term.

The Breakers should be able to take some confidence out of the way they played in the first half, as should Grafton, who were able to respond well in the second half after being challenged.

Anderson was the game’s biggest contributor in front of the big sticks but Sam Morrison, Ned O’Neill and Michael Luxton chipped in booting two apiece.

For the Breakers, Hayden Proctor kicked four of his side’s nine goals, with Dean Cook contributing two.

Grafton Tigers 16.10 (106) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 9.5 (59)

At Richardson Park, the Sawtell Toormina Saints ran away with a dominant 110 point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

After a five goal to two opening term, the Saints really put the foot down in the second and third quarters, to open up a 74 point lead at three quarter time.

Not satisfied with this margin, Sawtell pulled away even further in the last, registering another seven goals to walk away comfortable winners, and see them open up a nice little buffer on the ladder between them and the Breakers in third.

The Saints had a plethora of options up forward, with Mitch Napier kicking five goals, Matt Dwyer and Rod Fagan both kicking four, and Daniel Pritchard, Luke Neal, and Sam Schellenberger registering two goals each.

Each of Port’s four goals came from single goalkickers.

Sawtell Toormina Saints 22.11 (143) defeated Port Macquarie Magpies 4.9 (33)

The Breakers women’s team flexed their premiership muscles with a strong win over the Northern Beaches Blues to keep their perfect record in tact.

With five wins from as many starts the Breakers are clear premiership favourites and are looking as though they’re going to be very hard to beat.

The Blues tried hard all match but were outclassed on the day in most areas. Not only was the Breakers forward line able to muster 18 score attempts, but the defensive unit limited the Blues to just one goal.

Amy Johanson and Katika Adams kicked two goals each with four other players each contributing one goal.

Coffs Harbour Breakers 8.10 (58) defeated Northern Beaches Blues 1.0 (6)