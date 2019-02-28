Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

HEART HEALTH: Don't put off getting a check-up

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast residents at risk of heart disease can now receive timely medical advice thanked to the creation of a new Medicare item for heart health checks.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said from April 1 the dedicated item would be available for doctors and patients to assess the risk of heart disease.

"Heart disease is Australia's biggest killer, and the Liberal National Government is deeply committed to tackling this problem," Mr O'Brien said.

"One Australian dies of cardiovascular disease every 12 minutes, and one Australian experiences a heart attack or stroke every five minutes, so these Medicare-funded health checks will ensure people can access timely checks and help save lives."

More Stories

fchealth fraser coast heart llew o'brien
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    premium_icon 8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    Politics The govnerment is pledging to take back control of regional roads, but member for Clarence said 8 Mile Lane exit upgrade was unnecessary

    • 28th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    premium_icon Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    News Ross McLeod's bell collection up for sale

    • 28th Feb 2019 9:35 AM
    New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    premium_icon New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    Council News Drone footage shows latest work for precinct

    • 28th Feb 2019 9:11 AM
    Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    premium_icon Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    News 'Festival vibes' to be ramped up for Jacaranda this year