HEART OF GOLD, ROUGH AS GUTS: Family’s tribute to rodeo man

Three of Bruce Green's children Kaitlyn, Shannon and Jackson reflect on his life leading to his funeral at the Maclean Showground on Friday.

Jackson Green described his dad Bruce as a man with a heart of gold, do anything for you, fearless and as rough as guts.

The farmer from Lawrence who seemingly knew everyone was tragically killed in an incident with a bull in the Tamworth Rodeo Roundup pens on January 23.

While Jackson said the loss of a man so many thought was indestructible had "flipped them upside down", he said one moment had been more challenging than others in the days that have passed.

"Before dad went out to Tamworth, he asked me if I could finish planting the rest of his soybeans," Jackson said.

"So we went out with Uncle Rex, and when I first got out there in the tractor by myself, bouncing around in his tractor, on his land, it was very very hard.

"There's a lot of time to think.

"I'm lucky I've learnt so much along the way, he taught me so much.

"But there are so many questions I wish I could just ring him and ask how to do things, when, why … there's so much more."

Bruce Green with son Jackson look over the soil in Jackson's field before they plough it to plant soy after recent rains.

Bruce Green was a fifth generation farmer on his property at Lawrence, with his five children Jackson, Shannon, Kaitlyn, Jessica and Cody now the sixth to grow up there.

While his larger-than-life persona is renowned throughout the area, he was quite shy as a child.

"Apparently he used to go run and hide whenever someone would come around," Jackson said.

It was a phase that didn't last long, as he dedicated himself to his land and his community.

"He was involved in everything from a young age - they used to have a sports day, and he'd always be involved with that."

But it was the shows and rodeos that guided his passion, and he developed an affinity to the draught horses they used around the farm.

"They worked a lot of the land, and they had a really strong connection," he said.

Driven by son Jackson, the draught horse and dray that will take Bruce Green on a lap of honour around the Maclean Showground is tested by his grandchildren at his Lawrence property

It will be on this dray that Bruce will do a lap around his beloved Maclean Showground for his farewell on Friday at 11am.

"A few people have wanted to ride horses, and we'll load dad into the dray and do a bit of a lap of honour," Jackson said.

"He loved the showground; he spent a lot of his time there."

Describing his dad as fearless on a horse, for many people the image of him riding down the steep embankment at the showground as part of the Man from Snowy River act was just one of many events that he helped revitalise.

"He was a man that just worked and worked and worked, and his outlet was the shows. Sydney Royal, Ekka, and the locals, they were his holidays, and he was always at a show or a campdraft," Jackson said.

"It was a second family to him."

Bruce Green in front of one of the old shacks to be used as part of centre ring scenery for a show at Brisbane Ekka.

Along with his involvement in the shows, in the early 80s when a car crash injury stopped him from competing in rodeo events, Mr Green and others decided to put up their own money to develop a rodeo event for the showground.

The Lawrence Twilight Rodeo has grown to be one of the biggest on the North Coast, drawing thousands of visitors each year, and raising close to half a million dollars for local charities.

"He didn't do it because he had to, he did it because he loved it," Jackson said.

"They'll be big shoes to fill, and we hope, and we know that we'll continue the work, and I'd love to be part of that."

Thinking back to the night when Bruce passed away, Jackson said none of the family was in Tamworth the night of the accident.

"I had just come back from dinner, and was about to go to bed when we got the phone call," he said.

"They said that dad had been in an accident and they were working on him.

"After that first call, I really didn't know how to take it; my first thought was that dad was as tough as nails.

"But because mum is a nurse, talking to her, she said if they were working on him, it's not good, and I needed to ring the hospital.

"So we rang them, and the doctor told us he was gone.

"For me … it was really the first major loss I've gone through, and it just flipped us upside down."

Jackson said it had been a common thread among people he had talked to that everyone just assumed Bruce was "indestructible".

"They just keep asking how it could happen, he was so robust - he was still fit and strong, and probably more agile than me."

It was a situation he had faced many times before, coming off on the wrong side of many encounters with bulls in his time in the rodeo ring.

"There's a video of him getting drilled by a bull and flipped up in the air," daughter Shannon said.

"He used to watch it back all the time and just laugh and laugh. He thought it was the funniest thing ever."

Bruce Green with his saddle and an old house prop he's taking up to the Brisbane Ekka as part of their show entertainment.

Looking back on their time with Bruce, Jackson said he had instilled to all his children a work ethic, a love of the land and the ability to organise.

"He got us out there from an early age, whether it was planting cane or just riding on corn bags at the back of the tractor at 2km/h. I'm not sure why we loved it so much, but we'd do it all day," Jackson said.

"He taught me how to drive the tractor from a pretty early age … I was so young I couldn't reach the clutch, so he'd put it in gear, and I'd drive it around here from Uncle Rex's down the road.

"To stop it I'd have to pull the kill switch, but I remember one day I didn't time it right, and I came in, and it hit the diesel tank up here.

"Thankfully nothing broke, but you can't do those sort of things these days."

Jackson said Bruce would start work on his tractor at three in the morning, and when it was light, he would be attached to his phone all day, organising something.

"I think that's really passed down to us, that and the work ethic. I work as a supervisor in the mines, and I've got a lot of time for people management, and it comes easy, and I believe that comes from him," Jackson said.

"I might be a bit more subtle in language though," he laughed.

Bruce was known for his colourful use of the English language, earning him one of many nicknames he was known with around the area, though he did have his moments according to the family.

"He never used to swear around Di Ensbey, or if there were a lot of ladies around," Jackson said.

"That, and when he was being interviewed by Richie Williamson. He'd be good then."

Mr Williamson, along with former Lawrence publican John Hoy, will deliver eulogies on behalf of the family, with Jackson saying he felt it would be too much on the day, in front of what is expected to be a big crowd.

"We've just been overwhelmed with the support and the tributes and all the people coming forward," Jackson said.

"I never realised how far reaching, and how many people he knew and touched. Some of the tributes I've seen I think I don't know any of those people and they're speaking like he was their long time best friend, and that's how he was with everyone."

And Jackson said as they waited on the day, they'd almost be able to hear Bruce's voice as the hill of the showground filled up, just like it did every year for the rodeo.

"I think he'd love to see it full. 'The hill's not full enough yet," he used to say, and I think we'll hear it still."