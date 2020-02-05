Heart of Yamba home up for auction

The house at 5 Harbour Street Yamba up for auction.

THE house at 5 Harbour Street in Yamba has seen the town develop into the coastal haven it has today.

But it’s how the town has maintained that feel that has brought interest from across the country according to selling agent Lee Johns of Ray White Yamba.

“A couple of people we’re talking to from Byron say that Yamba reminds them of the Byron of old,” he said.

“The the inquiries have come from near and far; we’ve had conversations with people from Byron, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.”

The central location of the house at 5 Harbour Street Yamba up for auction.

The double-storey, four-bedroom property will go to auction on February 29, and Mr Johns said he had more than 60 inquiries.

He said the attraction of the CBD location was the access to the town, with the beach a five-minute walk.

“You’re in the heart, people can walk to the restaurants, pubs and clubs and still enjoy the beach,” he said. “It’s central to everything.”

The property, which has dual access to Harbour St and Wooli St, contains four garage spaces, which Mr Johns said was a rarity in town.

The house has open-plan living on the main floors, with four spacious bedrooms, a separate self-contained until on the bottom floor, and the site zoned medium density offers excellent potential for many buyers.

Ray White Yamba auctioned a property just down the road at 8 Harbour St in October last year, and the price of $1.057m showed the strength of the market for this location.

“We’re only in the second week of marketing, and already the interest is strong,” Mr Johns said.