Heart risk up for Clarence but you can do something about it

GRAFTON residents are at a higher risk of dying prematurely from a heart attack and stroke says research from the Heart Foundation.

The foundation's Australia Heart Maps show the death rate in the Grafton region from the twin killers of heart attack and stroke is about 71 per 10,000 people, about four people per 10,000 above the NSW average.

The foundation ranked the Grafton/Coffs Harbour area 13th out of 28 regions in NSW for heart health.

In terms of heart disease risk factors, the research found:

19.5 per cent of residents in the region smoke.

18 per cent have high blood pressure.

70.5 per cent are not physically active enough for good health.

Approximately 36 per cent are obese.

32 per cent have high cholesterol.

The good news for Clarence Valley residents is this Heart Week and there is a focus on encouraging people to have a heart health check.

After years of campaigning, the Heart Foundation spearheaded the introduction of a Heart Health Check covered by Medicare, which became available on April 1.

"Australians aged 45 years and over, and Indigenous Australians from 30 years, can now see their GP for a Medicare-funded Heart Health Check to understand their risk of heart attack and stroke in the next five years,” said Heart Foundation NSW CEO Kerry Doyle.

Nationally, it is estimated Australia's new Heart Health Check could prevent 76,500 heart attacks, strokes and deaths from heart disease during the next five years, avoiding 42 heart events daily.

"Heart disease is the single biggest killer in NSW, yet we know that many heart attacks and strokes can be prevented by managing key risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol and other lifestyle choices,” Ms Doyle said.

"Heart disease is not always obvious - having a heart attack could be your first sign. Don't wait for chest pain, it could be too late.

"Get the vital tests you need by visiting your doctor for a Heart Health Check.”

Ms Doyle said as part of a Heart Health Check, your doctor would look at the risk factors that increase your likelihood of heart attack and stroke by reviewing your blood pressure, cholesterol, diet and lifestyle, and other factors such as family history.

Depending on your level of risk, your doctor may prescribe medication and recommend lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, being more active and improving your diet.

Heart Week is an opportunity for the Australian public and healthcare professionals to start a conversation about heart health and the steps we can take to reduce our risk of heart disease.