HEART WARMING: Our koala-fied fire heroes

Firefighters from a Fire Rescue NSW strike team help a koala who wandered onto the road get to safety near Jackybulbin Road, near Tullymorgan. PHOTOS: Paul Sudmals

Firefighters from a Fire Rescue NSW strike team help a koala who wandered onto the road get to safety near Jackybulbin Road, near Tullymorgan. PHOTOS: Paul Sudmals

THERE hasn’t been a lot of good news coming from the recent fires, but the pictures from one of the Strike teams helping protect property to the north of Grafton showed last night, there are some moments that warm the heart.

Firefights from Fire and Rescue NSW stations including Brunswick Heads, Grafton and South Grafton as part of a striketeam tasked to protect properties in Jackybulbin Flat yesterday posted this moment as they rescued a koala from the midst of the flames on Jackybulbin Road near Tullymorgan.

Firefighters from a Fire Rescue NSW strike team help a koala who wandered onto the road get to safety near Jackybulbin Road, near Tullymorgan. PHOTOS: Paul Sudmals

The photo has spread across the local Fire Rescue NSW Facebook pages, and attracted positive comments from across the area.

Brunswick Heads retained firefighter Paul Sudmals, who took the photos of the rescue, said the koala wandered out onto a nearby road to the firefighters.

“The koala came out to the road but was confused and scared and went back into the burning tall grass,” he said.

“We all tried to flush it out and firefighter Wayne Kopel from South Grafton picked him up and carried him to a safe place away from the fire.”

With the koala safe, the strike team continued to fight the fire that is continuing to threaten in the Tullymorgan area, which stalled overnight but was expected to pick up again.

“(It was) pretty intense, but not as bad as it has been,” he said.

“We didn’t lose any structures where we were and with the koala rescue it was a good day on our line.”

Firefighters from a Fire Rescue NSW strike team help a koala who wandered onto the road get to safety near Jackybulbin Road, near Tullymorgan. PHOTOS: Paul Sudmals

Mr Sudmals also works for QFire as well as being retained at Brunswick Heads, and has been tasked throughout the Clarence Valley for recent fires, including being part of the effort to fight fires early in September around Brooms Head.