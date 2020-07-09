Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.
Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.
Pets & Animals

Heartbreaking image of a male roo mourning his female mate

by Ian Royall
9th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This heartbreaking image of a male kangaroo grieving over the body of a dead female roo was captured by wildlife rescuers north of Yarra Glen.

The female roo and six-month-old joey, had been hit by a car and left for dead.

Wildlife shelter volunteers found the tragic scene on Wednesday morning.

The male adult roo was seen stroking the body his dead mate.

The male joey, which they called Floyd, was retrieved from the dead mother's pouch but he died soon after at a nearby shelter.

Rescuers Vicki Lloyd-Smith and Pam Roxon, who took the image, wanted to share the images to show the world that kangaroos felt real pain and compassion.

Nikki Sutterby, president of the Australian Society for Kangaroos, that roos were

sensitive, family animals with close and complex social structures.

"They are regularly witnessed in the wild and in care actively protecting their family, showing deep loyalty and affection and distress and grief when they die,'' Ms Sutterby said.

ian.royall@news.com.au

Originally published as Heartbreaking image of a male roo mourning his female mate

kangaroo wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PICTURES: See who was out and about on Grafton Cup day

        premium_icon PICTURES: See who was out and about on Grafton Cup day

        News Check out all the photos of everyone who came to enjoy Grafton Cup Day

        BLACK SPOT: Lack of signage blamed for T-bone crash

        premium_icon BLACK SPOT: Lack of signage blamed for T-bone crash

        News Lack of signage blamed for two-vehicle collision at intersection

        MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse history

        premium_icon MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse history

        Life Take a look inside Australia's largest collection of lighthouse memorabilia

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered