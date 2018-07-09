Menu
Mitchell Sibraa with his daughter Indii.
Mitchell Sibraa with his daughter Indii. Contributed
News

Heartbroken partner's tribute to her girls' father

9th Jul 2018 9:30 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM

MITCHELL Sibraa's partner Tahnii Cunning posted a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook to the father of her two little girls.

It reads:

On Saturday my partner, my girls' father and our best friend grew his angel wings and flew from this earth.

Mitchell, you were the most down-to-earth, caring person who would do anything for anyone.

You would always put others' needs before your own just to make everyone happy.

You were the most amazing father to my girls and I will forever be grateful for that.

Indii is just so obsessed with you and always has been and I have no idea how to tell or explain to a two-year-old that she will never see her daddy again.

Friday afternoon was probably the best afternoon of her life, you's drew pictures watched cartoons for hours, fed them and bathed them and spent quality time together for the very last time.

You came into my life almost six years ago, you treated me like an absolute princess, you were obsessed with me and I was just madly in love with you.

We then found out we were having a baby, and when Indii was born you wouldn't even let our visitors hold her because you were just so obsessed with her.

Then we had another and our little family was complete!

We had our ups and downs and our relationship was far from perfect but you meant the absolute world to me and everyone knows that. We had so many plans and goals in life that we wanted to achieve together and as a family and I will still try and do that just for you.

I know you already know because I annoy you and tell you everyday, but I love you more than anything and I always will.

RIP Mitchell Moo

Tahnii

To give to Mitch's partner Tahnii and their two children visit www.gofundme.com/mummy-in-need

Mental health help is available　

  • Lifeline 13 11 14
  • Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
  • Beyondblue Support Service 1300 22 44 36
  • Kids Helpline 1800 551 800　

