Heartfelt donation from Pharmacy towards mental health

A $500 gesture by Southside Pharmacy shows the importance mental health holds for the community.

Pharmacist Michael Troy from Southside Pharmacy asked every person he administered an influenza vaccination to this year to vote whether a donation should go towards building a school in Nepal or to Headspace.

He put forward the idea for building a school in Nepal, and his staff suggested Headspace as a suitable second choice because mental health is such a recognised issue in the Valley.

Out of the 220 flu vaccinations Mr Troy administered he said 170 people voted for Headspace.

Mr Troy said the donation will assist in the brilliant work Headspace are doing in the community.

"Which just reaffirms something like Headspace and the great job it does but also the requirement for it in the area is at the front of the community's mind,” he said.

Headspace centre manager Jason Grimes said it's an incredible gesture and it shows another example of the community speaking out and showing support towards Headspace.

"That's what makes this area so unique all the things we are seeing here is all of the community coming together to take a stand,” he said.

Mr Grimes said donations to Headspace go back into the community.

As a thank you for his gesture, Headspace offered Southside pharmacy staff free mental health first aid training.