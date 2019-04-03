Heartfelt gesture from Aussie outback to Grafton

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons looks at letters written by schoolchildren in a small town in Western Australia they wrote in condolence over the Christchurch terrorist attack.

GRAFTON received the ultimate gesture of kindness and hope, in the form of hand-written letters and drawings from a remote school in outback Western Australia.

Moved by the Christchurch massacre and shocked the alleged perpetrator was Australian, the students from Nullagine Primary School wrote messages of condolence accompanied by drawings of the Pilbara landscape.

Students from Nullagine Primary School in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia sent heartfelt letters of support to the Clarence Valley Council mayor and the grandmother of the perpetrator of the New Zealand terror attack. Nullagine Primary School

The letters were addressed messages to the 'Mayor of Grafton' and the alleged perpetrator's grandmother Marie Fitzgerald, who wept during a Nine News report on television.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor, Jim Simmons, described it as a "touching gesture from beautiful children”.

Nullagine is located 300 kilometres inland from Port Hedland and was recently cut off by floodwaters from Cyclone Veronica.

All of the 30 students at the school are Indigenous and speak Martu as their first language.

"Our small school in the Pilbara has had talks in our classroom about the tragic events in Christchurch,” teacher Violet Hogan wrote.

"We want to send our messages of support to the people of your town.

"The children have put some little letters together to show that they feel the sadness of your townspeople. They were especially sad for the grandmother.”

School principal Greg Yeo said the school had a focus on building empathy in its students.

"The kids were shocked when [the massacre] happened,” Mr Yeo told ABC.

"I think the kids were very upset that this ... man actually came from Australia.”