Heartfelt tribute to 'beautiful couple' killed in crash

The son of a couple who were tragically killed in a Maclean collision on Monday afternoon has penned a heartfelt tribute to his parents on behalf of the family.

Together for 51 years, David and Carol Emert came to the Northern Rivers to a macadamia farm at Ashby, before retiring to another Ashby property. They spent their final years living at Wooloweyah.

The couple were parents to Lisa Hodgson, Michelle Power and Chistopher Emert, who has written the emotional tribute to the couple.

At the request of David, people are invited to celebrate the lives of David and Carol on December 21 at St James Anglican Church in Maclean, and people are invited to share their words, or something else for the family as a memory of how the couple had an impact on the lives of others.

Here is Christopher's moving tribute to his parents:

Emert- David Henry and Carol Ann

"Death is grace, the greatest gift of grace that God gives to people who believe in him. Death is mild, death is sweet and gentle; it beckons to us with heavenly power, if only we realize that it is the gateway to our homeland, the tabernacle of joy, the everlasting kingdom of peace." (Unknown)

On Monday December 11, 2017 we released our beautiful parents to be with the Lord after they were involved in a car accident in Maclean New South Wales. Both left us peacefully side by side at that time- together as they had been for 51 wonderful years.

With joy and love David lived 78 years and Carol 73 years.

Beloved parents to Lisa Hodgson, Christopher Emert and Michelle Power; equally loving parents to David Hodgson, Lynette Emert, and John Power and forever with love for their grandchildren Mimi, Natalie, Andrew, Tia Rose, Jesse Jordan, Alex, Nina, Alisha and Henry.

By Grace they lived their lives for others in the service of the Lord. David born in Roseville NSW to David (dec)& Beatrice (dec) Emert and Carol to Herbert (dec) and Madelaine (dec) Bradley in Quebec Canada. Carol was sibling to Jo, Lynn and Gordon (dec).

Professionally David was a CPA, and Carol- teacher come the 'hostess with the mostest', and super Mom! Whilst the children were in school David, Carol, Lisa, Chris and Michelle lived in Gordon, Turramurra, and Hunters Hill NSW. The family spent three years in Singapore with Davids' work transfer.

David and Carol fell in love with the Northern Rivers of New South Wales and established themselves in Ashby with a Macadamia Plantation on the Broadwater. The farm was names after a special place Carol and her family would go for the summers in Canada called 'Lakefield'. They followed on from here to retire at 'Morningside'- Ashby and spent their final years in Wooloweyah.

Passionately responding to their calling to serve people and God- David committed his best years to his local church, 'Opportunity International', 'Reading for life,' 'Promise Keepers,' and the Lower Clarence Combined Churches Ministry. Carol Equally responding to her faith and Calling gave her life for the church as Music Director and Bible Institute regional coordinator for the 'crossroads prison ministry'.

On Davids' request a celebration - and he meant celebration of their lives will be held on Thursday December 21, 2017 at 2pm at St James Anglican Church, 15 Wharf Street Maclean NSW.

Please join us as we celebrate, honour and share our love for this beautiful couple. Lisa, Chris and Michelle invite you to also bring something to share about your friendship in David and Carol and please if you don't feel to speak- leave something behind for them to keep as a memory of how their parents impacted the lives of others to the glory of God.

"I believe when you live for others you will find true happiness" David Emert

"We are in a GOOD PLACE. For God is faithful. His promise to us, through Christ is that HE will never leave or forsake us." Carol Emert