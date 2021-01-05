Heartless thieves spoil Christmas with motorbike theft

Police are investigating the theft of two children's motorcycles that were allegedly stolen from an Ulmarra property over Christmas.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating an alleged break and enter offence where two children's motorcycles were stolen from a property on the Big River Way, Ulmarra between December 23 and 26 this year.

The owner of the motorcycles, who did not wish to be named, said the two bikes belonged to his grandchildren, and said the whole family was heartbroken over their theft.

"We were away for Christmas night at our daughter's place and the neighbours were keeping an eye on the place, and then on Boxing Day they called us and said the shed door was all wrecked," he said.

"It's the grandchildren's bikes, they had one each and they left them here and would ride around on the weekend."

The owner said the theft was devastating, especially at a time when families were meant to be enjoying each other's company.

"It's a heck of a loss especially at Christmas, it should be a happy time," he said.

"It's pretty devastating to think what people would do to a kid."

One of the motorcycles is described as a yellow coloured 2012 Suzuki DRZ70 with pink coloured racing stickers. The second motorcycle is described as a red coloured 2012 Honda CRF80 with green coloured racing stickers.

If you have any information about this theft, or you know where this vehicle is, please contact Grafton Police Station on 02 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.