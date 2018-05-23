Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five Loaves coordinator Lena Willis was devastated to find their food delivery van vandalised on Tuesday morning.
Five Loaves coordinator Lena Willis was devastated to find their food delivery van vandalised on Tuesday morning. Samantha Poate
News

Heartless vandals wreak havoc on food van

Samantha Poate
by
23rd May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU can protect your vehicles from nature but not humans, something the Five Loaves charity group sadly experienced yesterday.

At quarter past eight Tuesday morning, Five Loaves coordinator Lena Willis came to work only to find the van vandalised.

"I was devastated... I realised immediately that we couldn't carry on with our day to day business of helping others," Mrs Willis said.

The driver's seat window of the white Hyundai van was smashed in and the bonnet completely warped, as it looked like someone attempted to pry it open with a pair of pliers.

"I sat down and had a big cry, this is a baby to me," Mrs Willis said.

"I did get emotional but then I got mad."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The van was gifted to the charity group just 18 months ago by a couple from the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

To top it off, the shelter above the van was completed just last week to keep their very special donation guarded from the elements.

"The roof was finished on Friday to protect the car from hail and the bats and all the rest," Mrs Willis said.

"You can protect against nature but not against humans."

Five Loaves is a local Lismore charity founded by Darcy Goodwin in 1986.

The volunteer based group drives around town offering free food to the homeless of Lismore and Nimbin.

The incident is sure to set back the charity group while it undergoes repairs at the local dealership and panel beaters.

"We've got nothing to use in the place of the van, so it obviously means that those who rely on us for food... we just can't do it."

Police have finger printed the car and are now completing investigations to figure out who could be responsible.

"We've got security footage we hope has captured something," Mrs Willis said.

She said she could not comprehend why someone would do this to a charity vehicle.

"I think if someone had any concious they wouldn't of done this in the first place," she said.

"I just pray for them because I feel it's somebody who may have huge problems.

"A normal person wouldn't come along and do that to a charity van, they just wouldn't."

Five Loaves is asking people to come forward if they have any information about what may have happened on Monday night.

"If anyone has seen anything last night, between the hours of 9pm and early this morning, please call the police," Mrs Willis said.

"I'm very disappointed."

five loaves food van lismore vandalism
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Residents vow to take fight against DA to next level

    premium_icon Residents vow to take fight against DA to next level

    Council News Residents have a list of issues they will take to the EPA to continue the fight against a controversial marine industry development.

    HIGHWAY DEATH: Passers by unable to save man from car fire

    premium_icon HIGHWAY DEATH: Passers by unable to save man from car fire

    News Witnesses noticed 'nothing untoward' prior to collision

    Horror year on Clarence roads

    premium_icon Horror year on Clarence roads

    News Fatal crashes plague valley roads

    LOOK: Picture-perfect property in a dream location

    LOOK: Picture-perfect property in a dream location

    Property Immaculate rural outlook headlines property

    Local Partners