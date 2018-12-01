Hearts in the right place on special day

DiMattia&Co wore their blue hearts on their sleeves for suicide prevention during Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve day.

IT WAS a sea of blue hearts at DiMattia&Co salon and barbershop for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve, a day for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

DiMattia&Co purchased 100 blue hearts from Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve founder Michele Bowling.

Creative director Kerrie DiMattia said as hairdressers they were in a privileged position where people were able to open up and have a one-on-one conversation with them.

"Being a hairdresser is a very personal business and some people tell their hairdresser everything,” she said.

"People can choose to divulge what's on their mind.”

She said it's similar to asking the "are you OK?” question.

"If you are sitting in your hairdressers or barber chair, have the conversation, we are always open to listen,” she said.

When Ms Bowling's son, Daniel, took his own life on November 30 last year, she decided on the first anniversary of his death to hold Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve, a day when people could make a donation for a blue heart, share a message of hope or support for those who might be struggling and wear it on their sleeve.

Ms Bowling has raised more than $6000 for the Black Dog Institute.