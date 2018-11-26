Hearts worn on sleeve for mental health

THE POWER of the written word was shown on Saturday, with messages of love and hope displayed on a metal heart, all in the name of mental health.

Organiser Michele Bowling handed out blue hearts for a donation of $2 at South Grafton Bunnings, to continue her initiative to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

People were then invited to write a message of love, hope, or whatever they wanted on the heart and to stick it on the large metal heart or black dog frames.

She was thankful to Activities Manager Toni Kearney and the staff at Bunnings for inviting her, where they raised a further $255.45 for mental health.

Ms Bowling's son Daniel took his own life on November 30 last year, so she decided on the first anniversary of his death to hold Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve Day where people can make a donation for a blue heart, to share a message of hope or support for those who might be struggling and wear it on their sleeve.

Ms Bowling wants people to start a conversation and to acknowledge we all have bad days and it's okay.

"Check on your family, make sure they are doing as the best as they can, and if not, just be there for support.”

"I miss my son so much and if there is anybody thinking this is the answer, you are not a burden to us, you aren't doing us a favour, we want you during the good and bad days,” she said.

She has now raised more than $5,000 for The Black Dog Institute, which has blown her away as she set out to raise $500 in the beginning.

Ms Bowling will also be at Grafton Shoppingworld from November 28 to 30 with her blue hearts.

For more details, visit the Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve Facebook page or contact Michele on 0429900486 or mi_shell_63@yahoo.com.