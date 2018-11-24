Heat, dust expected to linger this weekend

OUR Rural Fire Service needs your assistance.

Today the fire danger in the Northern Rivers is set to be very high, with a deep low-pressure system moving through NSW and the ACT yesterday and temperatures expected to stay high at the weekend.

The low-pressure system, which brought red dust from the centre of Australia to the coast, came with health complications for some parts of the community but also an increased fire risk.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Stuart Watts said there was a very high chance all fire permits would be suspended today.

"Once a fire starts in those conditions it's very hard to control, they can spread quickly,” he said.

"The community needs to be vigilant ... and please refrain from lighting any fires.”

Mr Watts said this was a good time to check your bushfire survival plan or put one together.

There is only one fire - hazard reduction - burning in the Clarence Valley at the moment and Mr Watts would like to keep it that way.

"We need the community's assistance,” he said.

But the fire danger for today is not the only thing impacting the Clarence Valley environment, with NSW Health warning that just because the dust is appearing to settle, the air quality may still be dangerous.

Director of environmental health Dr Richard Broome said it was especially important for children, older people and those with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and heart disease to limit their time outside and not engage in vigorous exercise during a dust storm.

"Dust may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause symptoms like eye irritation and cough,” Dr Broome said.

"Symptoms can occur for several days after dust is inhaled, so people with the chronic conditions need to be vigilant with their treatment programs.

"People with asthma or a lung condition who develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should follow their Asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Action Plan.

"If symptoms do not settle, seek medical advice. If you are on home oxygen treatment, continue as prescribed and if breathlessness worsens, contact your doctor.

"Healthy adults may also feel the effects of fine particles that can irritate the lungs, so it's wise to reschedule or cut back on prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities when dust levels are high.”