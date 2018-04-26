Heat induced casualties can't mar Ulmarra's Anzac spirit

SOLEMN: Guest speaker at Ulmarra's Anzac Day service, Geoff Lenz, salutes after laying a wreath at the cenotaph.

THERE were two casualties at the Ulmarra Anzac Day service with two army reserve cadets collapsing near the end of the service.

Ulmarra RSL patron and MC for the day, Bob McFarlane, said in future the area around the cenotaph should be shaded to avoid these hiccups.

Near the end of the service, a cadet collapsed suddenly and members of the crowd went to his aid.

Soon after a younger cadet, who was a member of the flag detail, buckled at the knees and was escorted from the parade ground.

It appeared both responded quickly to first aid.

These incidents did nothing to detract from a rousing service in front of more than 200 people, including a spirited address from guest of honour Geoff Lenz.

Mr McFarlane also praised a nerveless first-time performance from bugler Melissa Davies.

The ceremony also included tributes to Australian nurses in the field, General Sir John Monash and Tabulam-born local hero General Sir Henry George "Harry" Chauvel, a senior AIF officer at Gallipoli and in the Sinai campaign.

General Chauvel was in charge of the 1st Light Horse at Gallipoli, which fought dismounted through most of that campaign.

In 1916 he became commander of the Anzac Mounted Division in the Sinai.

By 1917 he was in command of the Desert Mounted Corps, becoming the first Australian to attain the rank of Lieutenant General.

His finest moment came at the Battle of Beersheba when he ordered what has become known as history's last great cavalry charge.

The Light Horse, desperate for the water their horses needed, charged into the town, capturing the vital wells before the Turks and Germans could destroy them.

The victories continued to come for Chauvel through 1917 and 1918, including the rout at Megiddo in 1918.

Chauvel's army career continued until after the war, becoming the first Australian to reach the rank of general in 1929.

He returned to service in World War II, running volunteer defence services until his death in 1945.