Heat is on handy mare Youngstown

BMK 58: It's going to be hot, and the ground will be rock hard, which won't do Youngstown any good according to trainer Scott Henley.

With a win on a soft six earlier in her career and a second place on a heavy eight last month in Coffs Harbour, the four-year-old mare likes the soft ground.

But with temperatures predicted to soar to 39C today, Youngstown is likely to face a tough race in the XXXX Gold Jacaranda Crown - F&M Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m).

"Her form has been good the last few starts,” Henley said. "But the softer ground does suit her. Today is not a very good day for a mare.

"I can tell you, she's fit, she's sound and she's happy.”

But after 21 starts and only one win, Henley has a little more to worry about than the weather.

He's hoping that seasoned jockey Matthew Palmer can help get her over the line.

"He's rode her before, he rode her for a third,” Henley said.

Anthony Allen, who rode Youngstown for her last four starts, has been suspended for a ride on Beaudesert a few weeks ago. In the race, Allen pulled up short, believing he had won the race before the finish line.

Not everything is working against the mare who will be carrying one of the bottom weights at 56.5kg.

"She will be taking on fillies and mares, and that is always a big help,” Henley said.

"She's easily won three or four places by now, but the luck just hasn't gone her way.”