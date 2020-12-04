Menu
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
Heat star in hospital with suspected COVID case

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Dec 2020 6:15 PM
Cricket star Mujeeb Ur Rahman is being taken to hospital from a Gold Coast hotel after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The world No.2 ranked Afghani spinner had flown into Australia to play for Brisbane Heat in this year's KFC Big Bash.

He is believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise, according to police sources.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)
They are all being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb had been playing for the King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

