HEAT STRESS: Should work stop when the heat is on?

IF you've been sitting inside your air-conditioned offices complaining about the heat outside this summer, spare a thought for those who work out in the sun every day.

From the myriad highway workers building our roads and bridges, to landscapers and gardeners, outdoor work is an every day necessity, and it doesn't stop in summer.

So should people be expected to work in oppressive heat? How hot is too hot before it's unsafe.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union say 35C should be the upper limit.

The union is running a national campaign for its members stating that when the temperature reaches 35C, or 75% humidity above 28C, work should stop.

Last summer CFMEU safety officials and officers said they were kept busy with numerous complaints from members over the failure of employers to protect the health safety and welfare of their workers on extreme heat days which lead to the new CFMEU Heat Policy.

P resident of the Queenland and Northern Territory CFMEU Royce Kupsch told News Corp that the union came up with the 35C Tops Work Stops campaign after studying university findings in relation to heat stress.

He also said the coroner's report from a fatal workplace incident in Roma involving heat stress also helped the union come up with their recommendation settings.

Mr Kupsch said all the data they had collected suggested there was a spike in incidents on hotter days.

"We're not saying work should stop completely, but go to another area where there is less heat and humidity,” Mr Kupsch said.

Mr Kupsch went on to clarify this could mean moving into a shaded area to complete another task or taking regular breaks.

"We know this will slow things down and cost more money but the alternative is so much worse,” he said.

Mr Kupsch said Workplace Health and Safety regulation number 40 from 2011 pertains to managing heat and cold in the workplace.

