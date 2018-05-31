Heated discussion over renaming of Coutts Crossing

DON'T keep history a mystery, the theme from Reconciliation Week, has defiantly found a new meaning for some people in the Clarence Valley in the last 24 hours.

Regular The Daily Examiner columnist Janelle Brown highlighted the history of the naming of Coutts Crossing this week after a man who was so hostile towards the local Aboriginal people, Gumbaynggirr, that he asked them to do some work on his property and in return gave them flour laced with arsenic.

The story created a heated discussion on social media, with many in the community asking why the name of the town should be changed and agree that it should be changed.

Daniel Tuite: Great work publishing this guys. For too long now we've ignored the past, and people wonder why we are finding it difficult to move forward as a nation.

Rick Murray: Renaming doesn't erase history. Leaving it as it is acknowledges history. Your job is to tell the world about our history.

Judy McLennan Fuller: There are so many place in Australia where massacres of the indigenous population took place. We could also change the name of Grafton due to the massacre up river when Aboriginal bodies floated down past the town for days afterwards. Reported in the Daily Examiner as well, not sure of the year.

Margie Rose Hughes: I am reading a book at the moment called blood on the wattle omg what an eye opener very sad a must for anyone to read about the history of Aboriginal Australians so very sad.

Rosmarine Ladrome: Yes re name. Imagine your family were murdered and the place they were murdered was named after the murderer? It's that simple! Have some respect! The past is only the past if it didn't directly affect you!!! Murder resonates for generations. I cannot believe people's comments here

Matt McDonald: +1 rename Coutts Crossing.

Sure, complain about 'too much pc' but it doesn't change the fact the town is more or less a memorial to a mass murderer. I agree about comments regarding the teaching of real Australian history, that's a good thing but there's no reason the name can't change.

It's like defending a town named Hitler or Pol Pot, there's no pride in living somewhere named after a monster.

Bella Bunnies: Good call. Definitely worth giving it go. Need to find out if it's ever been done in Australia before and how to go about it.

