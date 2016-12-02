37°
Lifestyle

Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

2nd Dec 2016 10:30 AM
Husky pups cool off with a quick splash down after a day in the hot summer sun.
Husky pups cool off with a quick splash down after a day in the hot summer sun. Sarah Keayes

IT'S hot. And humans aren't the only ones who feel the heat. 

Pets can be adversely affected by hot temperatures and with the current heatwave scorching QLD and NSW, RSPCA has shared these tips on how to keep your furry friends cool.

DOGS

Dogs don't sweat so they need lots of water and shade.

Leave two to three bowls of water, even add ice cubes to make it nice and cold.

Keep them inside in a cool, ventilated area if possible. If outside, make sure they have lots of shade and and a nice cool sleeping spot. You can wet their bedding for extra relief.

Give them a paddling pool to sit or lie in.

You can even make your dog frozen treats to cool them down and keep them occupied.

Dogs still need plenty of exercise when it is hot but don't take them out in the middle of the day, sunrise and sunset is best.

Dogs with fair fair and noses can get burnt so remember to slip, slop, slap them (with some sunscreen).

And NEVER leave a dog unattended in a car.

CATS 

Cats will generally find shade but if inside, put on a fan or wet some towels for them to lie on.

Cats can also get burnt so keep fair cats inside.

Look for signs of heat stress in cats.

SMALL ANIMALS AND LIVESTOCK

Make sure they have lots of shade and water.

An ice brick wrapped in a towel and placed in their hut can provide relief for guinea pigs.

HEAT STRESS SYMPTOMS

  • Panting
  • Excessive salivation
  • Enlarging tongue
  • Red gums/lips
  • Increasing heart rate
  • Seeking a cool/shady spot
  • Anxious or distressed demeanour
  • Staggering

Animals displaying any of these symptoms need immediate attention.

For more information see the RSPCA website.

