Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Queensland heatwave (The Today Show)
Weather

Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

by Evin Priest
22nd Feb 2021 9:40 AM

Residents in Queensland and Western Australia are bracing for scorching temperatures with heatwaves set to peak in both states on Monday.

Record temperatures will hit Queensland, with Rockhampton set to climb to 41 degrees - its hottest February day in 52 years.

A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com
A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com

The mercury is set to rise to 37C at Ipswich, while in Brisbane it will be slightly cooler at 34C. It comes after temperatures climbed up to six degrees above average in parts of the state on Sunday.

On the other side of the country, Perth temperatures will soar to 39C, while Port Hedland will hit 40C.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation will be cooler, with showers and storms forecast for areas of NSW, including 27C in Sydney. Melbourne will enjoy temperatures of 21C and a possible shower.

Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

Originally published as Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

More Stories

editors picks heatwave hot weather queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Origin makes an MCG comeback

      Origin makes an MCG comeback
      • 22nd Feb 2021 10:16 AM

      Top Stories

        ROUND UP: Sport news and results from across the Clarence

        Premium Content ROUND UP: Sport news and results from across the Clarence

        Sport From archery to swimming, golf and lawn bowls, see all the latest news and results from Clarence Valley sporting groups in Monday Sport Round Up

        • 22nd Feb 2021 10:00 AM
        COUNCIL: 5 things up for debate this week

        Premium Content COUNCIL: 5 things up for debate this week

        Council News Guide to what’s happening at Clarence Valley Council this week and it how it...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 9:39 AM
        Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        Premium Content Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        News Law Society of NSW president will be in the region today to push for more resources...

        REVEALED: Road map for our local vaccine delivery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Road map for our local vaccine delivery

        News Healthy North Coast explains the road forward as first week of local vaccination...