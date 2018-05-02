HEAVENS ABOVE: Where to find a divine wi-fi hot spot

Rev Canon Greg Jenks logs onto the wireless in the Christchurch Cathedral.

IF YOU'RE having trouble logging on to the the Lord at Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral, you can use the new free Wi-Fi service - if you know the password.

The Dean of the Cathedral, Reverend Canon Greg Jenks, said a Wi-Fi server was installed last week and already the congregation had logged on.

"When I was telling the congregation about, I had one fellow, who must have been about 80 hold up his phone and said, 'I'm getting it just fine',” Dr Jenks said.

"I reminded him that it was good, but he should be listening to me.”

Dr Jenks said the historic cathedral has embraced the latest digital technology for its mission to the city and beyond.

Last week technicians were hard at work installing the cabling and antennae needed for a high-speed Wi-Fi network across the Cathedral campus. He said it went live on Sunday.

Free Wi-Fi will be available to people visiting the cathedral, attending events in the Parish Education and Welfare Centre, or simply sitting quietly in the garden to reflect.

Dr Jenks described the free Wi-Fi in the Cathedral garden as a digital welcome mat.

"Jesus was constantly inviting people to come and share, come and be healed, come and find God among us,” he said.

"As a cathedral we are a community of invitation, always putting out the welcome mat. In today's world, some- times a welcome mat looks like a free Wi-Fi service.”

Dr Jenks said the Wi-Fi would also allow live streaming of events from the cathedral, such as the consecration of the new Bishop.

"We might live stream sermons, although I doubt we would do the whole service,” he said.

At his first Parish Council meeting after starting as Dean in September last year, Dr Jenks presented a social media strategy for the Cathedral's mission to the city and the north coast.

The Dean's Sunday sermons are published on the cathedral web site, as text and video.

The new wifi network is the next step as that plan is implemented.

"Our faith has ancient roots, but we share that faith using the latest technology,” Dr Jenks said.