'Nowhere to run': Body in a barrel murder suspect ‘contained’

Sarah Dionysius
Danielle Ford
by and
29th Jun 2018 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM

UPDATE 5.45PM: Sunshine Coast District Officer, Superintendent Darryl Johnson says police have body in a barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky "contained" in a unit complex at Alexandra Headland.

He brief media outside the emergency zone about 5.45pm.

He said police were comfortable they had the situation under control but urged local residents to remain inside their homes.

Police at the intersection of William and Mary Sts, Alexandra Headland.

Supt Johnson said there were "no threats involved", but would not go into details on demands.

"We're negotiating and we're hoping we'll come out with a successful resolution," he said.

"We're hoping to resolve the situation peacefully.

"We're happy that we've got the person."

Police have locked down a street on the Sunshine Coast after they cornered the suspect in the body in a barrel murder.

5.15PM: Heavily armed police have cornered Zlatko Sikorsky, the suspect in Brisbane's body in a barrel murder, in a unit complex on the Sunshine Coast.

Police are negotiating with Sikorsky and have blocked streets and declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Streets have been around the Alexandra Headland address.

Sunshine Coast Daily reporters Sarah Dionysius and Danielle Ford are at the edge of the exclusion zone.

They say residents are still being evacuated. Two police cars are blocking motorists from entering Juan St.

The reporters say there is an eerie quiet over the usually busting section of Alexandra Headland.

Miss Ford said there were a lot of confused residents unsure of what was unfolding. 

"Police aren't telling anyone what is happening when they enquire," she said.

The area contained within the emergency declaration.

BREAKING: Heavily armed police have gone to an address in Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast following a reported sighting of the man wanted over the murder of a teenager in Brisbane.　

Police are negotiating with a man at an Alexandra Headlands unit complex and have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Detectives were wanting the speak to Zlatko Sikorsky, who was believed to have been travelling in a Holden Commodore.

The declaration was made around 3.25pm for Juan Street and is bounded by Alex Parade to the north, Mary Street to the west, Mayfield Street to the east and William Street to the south.

Residents located inside the declared area are asked to remain indoors and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

The man is believed to be alone inside the unit.

More to come.

