Heavily armed tactical cops swoop on suburban Bunnings

Tactical police stand over a man outside Bunnings Warehouse in Minchinbury.

SHOPPERS at a suburban Bunnings in Sydneys west watched on in shock as heavily armed and masked tactical police officers surrounded a vehicle in the car park this afternoon.

A major operation unfolded about 12.45pm the warehouse in Minchinbury, involving officers from the Surry Hills Regional Enforcement Squad and the Tactical Operations Unit.

Pictures supplied to the Blacktown Advocate newspaper show the dramatic scenes as they unfolded, with a man handcuffed and lying face down on the ground behind a vehicle.

A witness provided this image of the police operation at Bunnings in Minchinbury.

He was one of three people arrested, along with another man and a woman, in the raid on a car they were in at the store, which is located on the Great Western Highway.

Inside, police allegedly found quantities of the illicit drugs heroin and methylamphetamine.

One of the men was injured in the process and was taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment, while the other two people were taken to Riverstone police station for questioning.

Riot and tactical police swarmed the suburban Bunnings Warehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said its special operations team was called to assist in the police operation.

Police inquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for Bunnings told the Blacktown Advocate that no staff or customers were involved or injured in the incident.