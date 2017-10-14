Heavy deluge expected as storm cell rolls in to Valley

IT MIGHT be time to batten down the hatches as a severe storm front rolls into parts of the Clarence Valley today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall across parts of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast including Grafton and Glenreagh.

The storm is moving up from the south after it inundated parts of the Mid North Coast this morning.

This morning 25mm of rainfall was recorded in 10 minutes at Kempsey Aiport at 8:20am while 65mm was recorded at Loaders Lane in Coffs Harbour within an hour.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should keep clear of creeks and storm drains, don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

People should also unplug computers and appliances and avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The BOM is expected to update the warning at 1.40pm.