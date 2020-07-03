HEAVY DEVON: Grafton’s weekly cattle market report
GRAFTON WEEKLY FAT SALE MARKET REPORT
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
408 head of cattle in a good quality yarding. All export cattle sold fully firm to dear with bullocks selling to 357c/kg. Heavy heifers selling to 346c/kg and cows making 292c/kg. Again, all trade cattle were fully firm with weaner steers selling to 586c/kg and weaner heifers to 516c/kg. Calves to processor sold between 370c/kg and 420c/kg.
SALE FEATURE:
AD & M L Scott bullocks sold to 357 c/kg weighed 538 kg to return $1915/hd
Keys & MacDonald bullocks sold to 356 c/kg weighed 515 kg to return $1830/hd
M J & R S Fallon heifers sold to 335 c/kg weighed 520 kg to return $1738/hd
Keys & MacDonald heifers sold to 346 c/kg weighed 505 kg to return $1745/hd
Wavehill Pastoral cows sold to 289 c/kg weighed 551 kg to return $1589/hd
Anne-Maree Short cows sold to 292 c/kg weighed 538 kg to return $1565/hd
L J Egen cows sold to 280 c/kg weighed 490 kg to return $1370/hd
Watters Pastoral yearlings sold to 408 c/kg weighed 290 kg to return $1186/hd
Marc Carter Charolais steers sold to 458 c/kg weighed 260 kg to return $1186/hd
Maybrook Limo steers sold to 460 c/kg weighed 255 kg to return $1168/hd
B P & A D Farrell Angus steers sold to 478 c/kg weighed 221 kg to return $1051/hd
Grafton monthly store sale is on 16th July.
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent
No market report received.