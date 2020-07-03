Menu
MAMMOTH BULLOCKS: The Towns Family of Nymboida is the Vendor of the Week from this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold some of the heaviest Devon bullocks seen at the saleyards for many years. The pen of three bullocks pictured were the highest grossing animals of the entire sale, selling for 314.2c/kg at the hefty average of 855kg to gross the Towns Family $2,686.41/head. The of
Rural

HEAVY DEVON: Grafton’s weekly cattle market report

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 3:20 PM
GRAFTON WEEKLY FAT SALE MARKET REPORT

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

408 head of cattle in a good quality yarding. All export cattle sold fully firm to dear with bullocks selling to 357c/kg. Heavy heifers selling to 346c/kg and cows making 292c/kg. Again, all trade cattle were fully firm with weaner steers selling to 586c/kg and weaner heifers to 516c/kg. Calves to processor sold between 370c/kg and 420c/kg.

SALE FEATURE:

AD & M L Scott bullocks sold to 357 c/kg weighed 538 kg to return $1915/hd

Keys & MacDonald bullocks sold to 356 c/kg weighed 515 kg to return $1830/hd

M J & R S Fallon heifers sold to 335 c/kg weighed 520 kg to return $1738/hd

Keys & MacDonald heifers sold to 346 c/kg weighed 505 kg to return $1745/hd

Wavehill Pastoral cows sold to 289 c/kg weighed 551 kg to return $1589/hd

Anne-Maree Short cows sold to 292 c/kg weighed 538 kg to return $1565/hd

L J Egen cows sold to 280 c/kg weighed 490 kg to return $1370/hd

Watters Pastoral yearlings sold to 408 c/kg weighed 290 kg to return $1186/hd

Marc Carter Charolais steers sold to 458 c/kg weighed 260 kg to return $1186/hd

Maybrook Limo steers sold to 460 c/kg weighed 255 kg to return $1168/hd

B P & A D Farrell Angus steers sold to 478 c/kg weighed 221 kg to return $1051/hd

Grafton monthly store sale is on 16th July.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

No market report received.

