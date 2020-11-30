HEAVY: Equipment dragged, stolen from bridge worksite

POLICE are seeking assistance after the theft of a generator from the Briner Bridge work site in Tucabia.

Police believe the Coates Hire generator was taken at about 5am last Sunday.

According to a NSW Police spokesman, it appears that it was dragged from the work site along Coldstream Terrace Rd, and left into Candole Rd toward Bostock Rd. It is believed that a tractor or similar dragged the generator almost 5-6km, leaving large gouge marks on the roadway.

The route a generator was believed to have been dragged from a work site at Briner Bridge, Tucabia

Anyone with information in relation to the generator, or suspicious truck, tractor or heavy plant activity over the weekend is asked to contact Grafton Police Station.

Meanwhile local police have also warned over purchasing a car privately online, particularly those on local Facebook marketplace pages.

The spokesman said there were currently numerous vehicles for sale that police believe are linked to online fraud scams which are being investigated.

“Some of these vehicle are very recent models and are listed for a very cheap price,” they said.

“Police are warning the public that if the purchase price looks too good to be true it probably is, and it could be a fraud.

“Most people selling genuine items will give a mobile phone contact number and want you to actual look at the vehicle in person before transferring a deposit.

“Don‘t be afraid to ask the seller questions and carry out your due diligence checks before handing over your money.”

If you have any information about these matters contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.