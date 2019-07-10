Heavy favourite Phobetor claims easy win

PHOBETOR was the lowest paying horse at Ramornie Day and he delivered on the odds.

The three-year old bay gelding made it look easy as he took an early lead in the 1600m run and didn't look back edging out Proud Captain by over a length.

Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa was happy with the result but never had any doubts over a win.

"With the price he was obviously the best horse in the race,” Costa said.

"We probably didn't want it to pan out like that on the speed, we wanted him to settle in behind a couple of horses and relax a bit.”

Jockey Jim Byrne looked confident on the gelding but Costa thought he may have gone a bit too soon.

"In the end Jim (Byrne) made the right decision early on, he thought he was probably going to get stuck wide and \was over racing a bit but he let him roll forward off a slow tempo,” he said.

"It never really looked in doubt, once he straightened for home it looked like he had a bit in hand and the rest were chasing pretty hard.”

Costa will have another runner later in the day as the trainer tries his luck in the Ramornie Handicap.

"We've got Manaya racing later on, she's a bit of a throw at the stumps but we'll see how we go,” he said.