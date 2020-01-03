Heavy highway traffic slows motorists to a crawl

Holiday traffic has brought motorists to a standstill at the Pacific Highway/Gwydir Highway intersection.

HEAVY holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway has brought motorists in South Grafton to a crawl this afternoon.

Traffic turning onto the Pacific Highway from the Gwydir Highway was moving slowly this afternoon, backed up to the Bent St/ Gwydir Highway roundabout.

One Grafton resident was frustrated with the situation and felt Roads and Maritime Services should have prepared for the issue ahead of what is always a busy time on the Pacific Highway during the Christmas and New Year's holiday period.

With the Pacific Highway full of tourists and locals enjoying some time off there is a rare break in traffic allowing cars to get onto the road from the Gwydir Highway.