Holiday traffic has brought motorists to a standstill at the Pacific Highway/Gwydir Highway intersection.
News

Heavy highway traffic slows motorists to a crawl

Kathryn Lewis
by
3rd Jan 2020 3:45 PM

HEAVY holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway has brought motorists in South Grafton to a crawl this afternoon. 

Traffic turning onto the Pacific Highway from the Gwydir Highway was moving slowly this afternoon, backed up to the Bent St/ Gwydir Highway roundabout.

One Grafton resident was frustrated with the situation and felt Roads and Maritime Services should have prepared for the issue ahead of what is always a busy time on the Pacific Highway during the Christmas and New Year's holiday period. 

Traffic is backed up at the Gwydir Highway, Pacific Highway intersection.
With the Pacific Highway full of tourists and locals enjoying some time off there is a rare break in traffic allowing cars to get onto the road from the Gwydir Highway.

gwydir highway pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

