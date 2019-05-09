Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy metal: attempted rapist blames plate in his head for crimes
Heavy metal: attempted rapist blames plate in his head for crimes Contributed
Crime

Man says plate in head to blame for CBD bag snatch

by Pete Martinelli
9th May 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED attempted rapist has blamed the metal plate in his head for his crimes.

Bagiram Dalmaji Mundraby, 35, has spent much of the past four years in prison, having been convicted of attempted rape in 2016 and then regularly violating parole.

His latest criminal foray included stealing a tourist's handbag at Munro Martin Parklands last December and a month prior, breaking into a Yarrabah house through an open window and stealing car keys from a bedside table while the occupant was sound asleep.

Mundraby was jailed for six months in March for the offences, which had breached a suspended sentence he was also serving.

Tim Grau, defending, said his client had been "associating with the wrong crowd and making some bad decisions".

He told the court his client had a metal plate inserted in his skull after he was attacked at 15. "He is of the view that this has had an impact on his attitude," Mr Grau said.

Judge Dean Morzone said it was time for Mundraby "to man up".

He ordered the defendant serve six months in custody, concurrent with his current sentence.

More Stories

Show More
bag snatch crime medical condition plate in head

Top Stories

    Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    premium_icon Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    Crime The evidence heard in Grafton Local Court showed the accused to be a man capable of violence and abuse, despite his calm exterior.

    Ice incidents skyrocket in Coffs Harbour, Grafton

    premium_icon Ice incidents skyrocket in Coffs Harbour, Grafton

    Crime 10 year increase in region the highest in NSW

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Entertainment 8 stars matched with 8 dancers, raising funds for Cancer Council

    Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    premium_icon Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    Politics Shorten and Morrison faced questions centred on cost of living